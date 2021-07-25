Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $40.39 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.64% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SANA stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.