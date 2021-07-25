Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $817,933.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $817,933.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,097,562 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.