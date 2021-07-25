PRIZM (PZM) Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and $770,120.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002487 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,822,682,660 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

