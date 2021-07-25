ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.93 ($23.45).

PSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €16.90 ($19.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.36. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.