Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $17.74 million and $632,108.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars.

