Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 1,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

