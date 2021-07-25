PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $33,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PSB opened at $155.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.14. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.