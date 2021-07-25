PTON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $137.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $321,789.89 and approximately $137.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

