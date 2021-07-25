Public Index Network (PIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,826.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $12.28 million and $2,826.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00120129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00139143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,283.32 or 0.99726339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00861579 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

