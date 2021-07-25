Public Mint Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,657.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $302,657.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

