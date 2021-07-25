Public Mint Tops 24-Hour Volume of $567,251.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $567,251.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

