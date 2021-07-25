Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.21 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $8,952.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00138738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.10 or 0.99699122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00851405 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

