Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head to Head Contrast

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 0.42% 1.72% 0.72% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 2.59 -$180.00 million N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Quantum Minerals and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 2 13 0 2.75 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $33.65, indicating a potential upside of 72.39%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey. It also holds an 80% interest in the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; and a 90% interest in the Cobre Panama project located in Panama. In addition, the company has interests in copper, gold, and molybdenum projects at various stages of development located in Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.