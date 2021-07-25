PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $697,979.83 and $2,040.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,505.75 or 0.99905261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

