PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.