Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $11.15 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $16,002.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00032522 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038987 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00125731 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142505 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.00 or 1.00024705 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00882865 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile
Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars.
