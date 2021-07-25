Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $11.15 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $16,002.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00032522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.00 or 1.00024705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00882865 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

