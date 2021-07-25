Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $11.10 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $14,272.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00029193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,085.20 or 1.00162124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00845766 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.