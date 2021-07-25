Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

MC opened at $58.46 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

