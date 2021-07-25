Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

