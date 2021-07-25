Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised by Analyst

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.