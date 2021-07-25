Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

