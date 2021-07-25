Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.02. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

