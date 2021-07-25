Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Decreased by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE PM opened at $98.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

