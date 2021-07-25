Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBH. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

TSE:PBH opened at C$128.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$124.57. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$128.74.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.