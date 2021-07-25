Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $657,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

