Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

