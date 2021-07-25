Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted by Analyst

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

