QASH (QASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $602,068.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $602,068.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00824829 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.