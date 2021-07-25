Qcash 24-Hour Volume Hits $415.15 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.79 million and approximately $415.15 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00133307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.23 or 1.00404706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00840142 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

