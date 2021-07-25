QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0241

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.79 million and $2.84 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.57 or 1.00027174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00855069 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

