Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 379,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

