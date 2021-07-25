Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Qualys worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,604,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 66,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.