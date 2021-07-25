Quant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.30 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.70 or 0.00272112 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $25.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.00851524 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.