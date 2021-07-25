QuickSwap Price Reaches $314.03 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $314.03 or 0.00909132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $50.17 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

