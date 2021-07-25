Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Cap of $16.24 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $158,197.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,242,328,181 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

