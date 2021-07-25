Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326,208 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.40% of Radian Group worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,817,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

