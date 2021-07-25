RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of RadNet worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDNT stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.50 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

