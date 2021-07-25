Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Radware worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

