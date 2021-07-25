Rally Market Capitalization Tops $85.74 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.32 or 1.00113773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00818619 BTC.

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,699,754 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

