Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $947,015.37 and $169,203.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

