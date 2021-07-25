Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.38 million and $496.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.