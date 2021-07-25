Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $162.83 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $162.83 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00008347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00120825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00138260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.92 or 0.99844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.80 or 0.00868011 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,480,347 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

