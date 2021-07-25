Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.73. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

