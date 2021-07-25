Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

REAL traded down C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$15.39. The company had a trading volume of 228,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,921. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.70.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

