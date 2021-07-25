RealTract Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,231.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RealTract

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars.

