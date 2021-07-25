Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,589 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.43% of Red Rock Resorts worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

