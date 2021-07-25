ReddCoin Hits One Day Volume of $88,341.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $48.60 million and $88,341.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,283.69 or 0.99974978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.01113798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00371050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00410587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051817 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

