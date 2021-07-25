Reef Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.77 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Reef has a market capitalization of $173.66 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00080277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

