Refinable Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $644,361.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00138738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.10 or 0.99699122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00851405 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.