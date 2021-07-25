Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

